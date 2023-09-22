South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dillon County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Dillon County, South Carolina this week, we've got the information below.
Dillon County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Dillon High School at Marlboro County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Bennettsville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Latta High School at Cheraw High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Cheraw, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
