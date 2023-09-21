A matchup of Sun Belt teams features the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-1) squaring off against the Georgia State Panthers (3-0) on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The Chanticleers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 60.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Coastal Carolina Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline BetMGM Coastal Carolina (-6.5) 60.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Coastal Carolina (-6.5) 61.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina has won all three of its games against the spread this season.

The Chanticleers have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Georgia State has compiled a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this year.

Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Sun Belt +550 Bet $100 to win $550

