The New Orleans Saints (1-0) hit the road for an NFC South showdown against the Carolina Panthers (0-1) on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium, so check out our best bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Saints vs. Panthers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Saints vs. Panthers?

Game Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Carolina 23 - New Orleans 9

Carolina 23 - New Orleans 9 The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Saints a 61.8% chance to win.

The Saints won four of the six games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (66.7%).

New Orleans had a 3-1 record last year (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter.

The Panthers were underdogs in 12 games last season and won six (50%) of those contests.

Last season, Carolina won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it was the underdog by at least +136 on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Saints or Panthers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Carolina (+3)



Carolina (+3) The Saints were 7-10-0 against the spread last season.

New Orleans had one win ATS (1-3) as a 3-point favorite or more last season.

Panthers posted a 9-8-0 record against the spread last year.

As 3-point underdogs or more, Carolina went 5-4 against the spread last season.

Parlay your bets together on the Saints vs. Panthers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (39.5)



Under (39.5) These two teams averaged a combined 39.8 points per game a season ago, 0.3 more points than the over/under of 39.5 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 42.3 points per game last season, 2.8 more than the over/under in this matchup.

Saints games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

The Panthers and their opponent combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last year.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.