A victory by the New Orleans Saints over the Carolina Panthers is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Monday, September 18 at 7:15 PM ET (at Bank of America Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Saints totaled 19.4 points per game on offense last year (22nd in NFL), and they gave up 20.3 points per game (ninth) on the defensive side of the ball. Offensively, the Panthers ranked 20th in the NFL with 20.4 points per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 19th in points allowed (350.2 points allowed per contest).

Panthers vs. Saints Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Saints by 3) Under (39.5) Saints 18, Panthers 15

Panthers Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

Carolina compiled an 8-8-0 ATS record last year.

The Panthers had an ATS record of 5-4 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs last season.

In Carolina games last year, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

The average total points scored in Panthers games last year (39.5) is 1.7 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Saints Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Saints have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

New Orleans won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

The Saints covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more last season (in four opportunities).

New Orleans and its opponent combined to hit the over in six of 17 contests last season.

The over/under in this matchup is 39.5 points, 2.7 fewer than the average total in last season's Saints contests.

Panthers vs. Saints 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 19.4 20.3 21.3 20.6 17.3 20 Carolina 20.4 22 22.1 19.8 18.5 24.5

