New Orleans (1-0) will face off against their NFC South rival, the Carolina Panthers (0-1) in a matchup on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The spread foreshadows an evenly-matched game, with the Saints favored to win by 3 points. The over/under is set at 39.5 in the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Saints square off against the Panthers. For those who want to make some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two squads.

Panthers vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter last year, the Panthers led six times, trailed six times, and were tied five times.

The Panthers' offense averaged 2.4 points in the first quarter last season. On defense, they gave up 2.8 points on average in the first quarter.

The Saints led eight times, were behind seven times, and were tied two times at the end of the first quarter last season.

New Orleans averaged 4.2 points on offense and surrendered an average of 3.4 points on defense in the first quarter last year.

2nd Quarter

The Panthers won the second quarter in seven games last year, lost the second quarter in seven games, and they tied in the second quarter in three games.

On offense, the Panthers averaged 6.3 points in the second quarter (22nd-ranked) last year. They gave up seven points on average in the second quarter (16th-ranked) on defense.

Last year, the Saints outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games, were outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they tied the second quarter in three games.

Offensively, New Orleans put up an average of 6.1 points in the second quarter (23rd-ranked) last year. On the defensive side of the ball, it ceded 5.2 points on average in the second quarter (fifth-ranked).

3rd Quarter

The Panthers won the third quarter in six games last season, lost the third quarter in six games, and tied the third quarter in five games.

In the third quarter last year, the Panthers averaged 3.7 points scored on offense (24th-ranked) and gave up an average of 4.1 points on defense (14th-ranked).

Out of 17 games last year, the Saints won the third quarter six times, lost seven times, and tied four times.

In the third quarter last year, New Orleans averaged 4.6 points on offense (17th-ranked). On defense, it gave up an average of 3.4 points (sixth-ranked) in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Panthers won the fourth quarter seven times, were outscored nine times, and tied one time.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Panthers averaged 7.6 points on offense (fourth-ranked) and allowed an average of 8.3 points on defense (32nd-ranked).

Last year, the Saints won the fourth quarter in four games, were outscored in that quarter in 10 games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in three games.

In the fourth quarter last season, New Orleans averaged 5.7 points on offense and gave up an average of 7.1 points on defense.

Panthers vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Panthers led after the first half in seven games last year (5-2 in those contests), were behind after the first half in eight games (2-6), and were tied after the first half in two games (0-2).

In the first half last season, the Panthers averaged 8.6 points scored on offense (28th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 9.8 points on defense (sixth-ranked).

Last year, the Saints led after the first half in nine games (3-6 in those contests), trailed after the first half in seven games (4-3), and were tied after the first half in one game (0-1).

New Orleans' offense averaged 10.4 points in the first half last season. From a defensive perspective, it allowed 8.6 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

In 17 games last season, the Panthers won the second half six times, were outscored in that half nine times, and tied two times.

The Panthers averaged 11.4 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 12.4 points on defense in the second half last year.

The Saints were outscored in the second half eight times and won the second half nine times in 17 games last season.

New Orleans averaged 10.3 points in the second half last year. Defensively, it surrendered 10.5 points on average in the second half.

