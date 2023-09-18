Monday's game features the Atlanta Braves (96-53) and the Philadelphia Phillies (81-68) squaring off at Truist Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on September 18.

The Phillies will give the ball to Zack Wheeler (11-6, 3.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Braves will turn to Kyle Wright (0-2, 7.48 ERA).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Atlanta and its foes are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Braves have won in five of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Atlanta has a mark of 5-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Braves have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Atlanta has the most productive offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (865 total runs).

The Braves have pitched to a 4.10 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule