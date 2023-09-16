When the Wofford Terriers match up with the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, our projection model predicts the Terriers will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Wofford vs. Presbyterian Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Wofford (-29.5) 40 Wofford 35, Presbyterian 5

Wofford Betting Info (2023)

The Terriers have posted one win against the spread this season.

Presbyterian Betting Info (2022)

The Blue Hose covered just twice in 10 matchups with a spread last year.

A total of seven of Blue Hose games last season hit the over.

Terriers vs. Blue Hose 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wofford 6.5 34 -- -- 6.5 34 Presbyterian 29 29 48 17 10 41

