Syracuse vs. Purdue: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Syracuse Orange (2-0) face the Purdue Boilermakers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Orange favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Syracuse vs. Purdue matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Syracuse vs. Purdue Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: NBC
- City: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
Syracuse vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Syracuse Moneyline
|Purdue Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Syracuse (-2.5)
|58.5
|-135
|+115
|DraftKings
|Syracuse (-2.5)
|58.5
|-142
|+120
|FanDuel
|Syracuse (-2.5)
|59.5
|-128
|+106
Syracuse vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Syracuse has covered once in one matchups with a spread this season.
- The Orange have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Purdue has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
Syracuse & Purdue 2023 Futures Odds
|Syracuse
|To Win the ACC
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
|Purdue
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
