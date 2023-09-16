The South Florida Bulls (1-1) and No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1) battle at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023. No line is available from bookmakers. The over/under is set at 61.5 in the contest.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. Alabama matchup in this article.

South Florida vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Florida vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

South Florida vs. Alabama Betting Trends

South Florida has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Alabama has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

South Florida & Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

South Florida To Win the AAC +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 Alabama To Win the National Champ. +3300 Bet $100 to win $3300 To Win the SEC +325 Bet $100 to win $325

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.