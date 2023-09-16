The Fortinet Championship is underway, and Harry Hall is currently in third place with a score of -6.

Looking to bet on Harry Hall at the Fortinet Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2800 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Harry Hall Insights

Hall has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 11 rounds.

Over his last 11 rounds, Hall has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.

Hall has finished in the top five once in his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

Hall has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 35 -7 265 0 17 2 4 $866,819

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Hall's previous two appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been third.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

The most recent time Hall played this event was in 2023, and he finished third.

At 7,123 yards, Silverado CC (North) is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,018 yards.

Courses that Hall has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,274 yards, 151 yards longer than the 7,123-yard Silverado CC (North) this week.

Hall's Last Time Out

Hall was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.33-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship was below average, putting him in the second percentile of the field.

On the four par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Hall was better than only 1% of the field (averaging 5.50 strokes).

Hall recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Hall carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.9).

Hall's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the tournament average of 6.1.

In that most recent competition, Hall's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 6.5).

Hall finished the Wyndham Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with two on the four par-5 holes.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Hall had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

72 / 7,123 yards Hall Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Hall's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.