Doug Ghim is in 20th place, at -3, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Doug Ghim is currently listed by bookmakers at +5000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Doug Ghim Insights

Ghim has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 15 rounds.

Ghim has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Ghim has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five events.

In his past five events, Ghim has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Ghim has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 32 -8 262 0 14 0 0 $1.2M

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

Ghim has two top-20 finishes in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 35th.

Ghim has made the cut three times in his previous four entries in this event.

The most recent time Ghim played this event was in 2023, and he finished 20th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,018 yards in the past year, while Silverado CC (North) is set for 7,123 yards.

Silverado CC (North) is 7,123 yards, 148 yards shorter than the average course Ghim has played in the past year (7,271).

Ghim's Last Time Out

Ghim was somewhat mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, averaging par to finish in the 43rd percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.04 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Wyndham Championship, which landed him in the 49th percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Ghim was better than 58% of the golfers (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Ghim recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Ghim carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Ghim's 12 birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were more than the field average of 6.1.

In that most recent competition, Ghim posted a bogey or worse on 12 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Ghim ended the Wyndham Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with six on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Ghim recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.5.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

+5000

All statistics in this article reflect Ghim's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

All statistics in this article reflect Ghim's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.