The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-1) visit the Clemson Tigers (1-1) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Clemson is compiling 36.5 points per game on offense (38th in the FBS), and ranks 63rd on defense with 22.5 points allowed per game. With 339 total yards per game on offense, Florida Atlantic ranks 101st in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 73rd, giving up 357.5 total yards per game.

We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ACC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Clemson vs. Florida Atlantic Key Statistics

Clemson Florida Atlantic 550.5 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339 (105th) 223.5 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.5 (66th) 243.5 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109 (107th) 307 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230 (72nd) 5 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (89th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (32nd)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has thrown for 524 yards (262 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 68.8% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 28 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Will Shipley has 187 rushing yards on 26 carries. He's also added nine catches for 51 yards (25.5 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Phil Mafah has carried the ball 20 times for 124 yards (62 per game) and two touchdowns.

Beaux Collins' 187 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 16 times and has totaled 12 catches and one touchdown.

Antonio Williams has hauled in 12 receptions totaling 120 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Troy Stellato has been the target of five passes and hauled in five receptions for 51 yards, an average of 25.5 yards per contest.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Casey Thompson leads Florida Atlantic with 460 yards on 43-of-67 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Larry McCammon III, has carried the ball 20 times for 148 yards (74 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 75 receiving yards (37.5 per game) on seven catches.

Zuberi Mobley has piled up 16 carries and totaled 52 yards.

LaJohntay Wester's 156 receiving yards (78 yards per game) are a team high. He has 18 receptions on 21 targets with one touchdown.

Tony Johnson has put together a 119-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught eight passes on eight targets.

Rep your team with officially licensed Clemson or Florida Atlantic gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.