South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Sumter County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
If you live in Sumter County, South Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Sumter County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Sumter High School at Summerville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andrew Jackson High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Sumter, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
