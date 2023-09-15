If you reside in Richland County, South Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

Richland County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Midland Valley High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Blythewood, SC

Blythewood, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Irmo High School at Hartsville High School