South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Richland County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
If you reside in Richland County, South Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Richland County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Midland Valley High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Blythewood, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Irmo High School at Hartsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hartsville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.