Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Laurens County, South Carolina this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

  • Pickens County
  • Cherokee County
  • Horry County
  • Abbeville County
  • Kershaw County
  • Jasper County
  • Lancaster County
  • Chester County
  • Clarendon County
  • Beaufort County

    • Laurens County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Chapman High School at Clinton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Clinton, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Laurens Academy at Wardlaw Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Johnston, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.