South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Laurens County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Laurens County, South Carolina this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Laurens County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Chapman High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Clinton, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Laurens Academy at Wardlaw Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Johnston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
