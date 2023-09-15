South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Horry County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Horry County, South Carolina is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Horry County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Carolina Forest High School at Stratford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
