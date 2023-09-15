If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Greenville County, South Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Greenville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Wade Hampton High School - Greenville at Blue Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Greer, SC

Greer, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Hillcrest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Simpsonville, SC

Simpsonville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Powdersville High School at Hillcrest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Simpsonville, SC

Simpsonville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Christ Church High School at Calhoun Falls Charter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Calhoun Falls, SC

Calhoun Falls, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside High School at Carolina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC Conference: 3A - Region 2

3A - Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Spartanburg High School at Riverside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Greer, SC

Greer, SC Conference: 5A - Region 2

5A - Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Greer High School at Boiling Springs High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Boiling Springs, SC

Boiling Springs, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Travelers Rest High School at Eastside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Taylors, SC

Taylors, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Westside High School at Mauldin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Mauldin, SC

Mauldin, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Pendleton High School at Fountain Inn High School