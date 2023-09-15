South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Greenville County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Greenville County, South Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Wade Hampton High School - Greenville at Blue Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hillcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Simpsonville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Powdersville High School at Hillcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Simpsonville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christ Church High School at Calhoun Falls Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Calhoun Falls, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southside High School at Carolina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Conference: 3A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spartanburg High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Greer, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greer High School at Boiling Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Boiling Springs, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Travelers Rest High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Taylors, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westside High School at Mauldin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Mauldin, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pendleton High School at Fountain Inn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fountain Inn, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
