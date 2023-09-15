South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Dorchester County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Dorchester County, South Carolina this week.
Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Hilton Head Christian Academy at Northwood Academy
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumter High School at Summerville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
