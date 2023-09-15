South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Chesterfield County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
If you live in Chesterfield County, South Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Chesterfield County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Cheraw High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Marion, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake View High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Pageland, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamar High School at McBee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: McBee, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chesterfield High School at Blacksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Blacksburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
