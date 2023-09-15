South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Cherokee County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Cherokee County, South Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Cherokee County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Northwestern High School at Gaffney High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Gaffney, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chesterfield High School at Blacksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Blacksburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
