Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Cherokee County, South Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

    • Cherokee County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Northwestern High School at Gaffney High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Gaffney, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chesterfield High School at Blacksburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Blacksburg, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

