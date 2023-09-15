South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Barnwell County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Barnwell County, South Carolina this week.
Barnwell County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Denmark-Olar High School at Blackville-Hilda High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Blackville, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barnwell High School at Aiken High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Aiken, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
