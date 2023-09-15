Want to know how to stream high school football games in Bamberg County, South Carolina this week? We have the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

  • Jasper County
  • Lexington County
  • Orangeburg County
  • Barnwell County
  • Pickens County
  • Anderson County
  • Marion County
  • Berkeley County
  • Laurens County
  • Charleston County

    • Bamberg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Denmark-Olar High School at Blackville-Hilda High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Blackville, SC
    • Conference: 1A - Region 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.