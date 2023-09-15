If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Anderson County, South Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Anderson County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Wren High School at Byrnes High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Duncan, SC

Duncan, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Easley High School at Woodmont High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Piedmont, SC

Piedmont, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Westside High School at Mauldin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Mauldin, SC

Mauldin, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Pendleton High School at Fountain Inn High School