South Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Aiken County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Aiken County, South Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Aiken County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Midland Valley High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Blythewood, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Augusta High School at Dutch Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Irmo, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Aiken High School at White Knoll High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lexington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridge Spring-Monetta High School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Richburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barnwell High School at Aiken High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Aiken, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
