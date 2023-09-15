Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Aiken County, South Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

  • Laurens County
  • Lancaster County
  • Charleston County
  • Abbeville County
  • Orangeburg County
  • Cherokee County
  • Dillon County
  • Anderson County
  • Clarendon County
  • Chester County

    • Aiken County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Midland Valley High School at Westwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Blythewood, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Augusta High School at Dutch Fork High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Irmo, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Aiken High School at White Knoll High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Lexington, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ridge Spring-Monetta High School at Lewisville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Richburg, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Barnwell High School at Aiken High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Aiken, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.