Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Aiken County, South Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Aiken County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Midland Valley High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Blythewood, SC

Blythewood, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Augusta High School at Dutch Fork High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Irmo, SC

Irmo, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Aiken High School at White Knoll High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Lexington, SC

Lexington, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridge Spring-Monetta High School at Lewisville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Richburg, SC

Richburg, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Barnwell High School at Aiken High School