Matt Olson vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .769 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on September 11 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a walk) against the Pirates.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (149) this season while batting .277 with 76 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 25th in batting average, 10th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
- Olson is batting .611 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Olson has picked up a hit in 97 of 142 games this year, with multiple hits 42 times.
- He has hit a home run in 41 games this season (28.9%), homering in 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Olson has picked up an RBI in 46.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 22.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 15 contests.
- He has scored in 84 games this season (59.2%), including 25 multi-run games (17.6%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|70
|.298
|AVG
|.257
|.402
|OBP
|.366
|.660
|SLG
|.548
|41
|XBH
|35
|27
|HR
|21
|65
|RBI
|56
|72/45
|K/BB
|81/46
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 28th of the season. He is 15-5 with a 4.21 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 147 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Monday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 31-year-old's 4.21 ERA ranks 36th, 1.324 WHIP ranks 41st, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
