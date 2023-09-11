Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills will visit Dalvin Cook and the New York Jets on Monday at 8:15 PM ET, in a matchup featuring two of the best offensive performers in football last year.

Stefon Diggs Touchdown Odds

Diggs Odds to Score First TD: +800

Diggs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +320

Dalvin Cook Touchdown Odds

Cook Odds to Score First TD: +600

Cook Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

More Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Allen 249.5 (0) 35.5 (0) - James Cook - 43.5 (0) 17.5 (0) Gabriel Davis - - 46.5 (0) Stefon Diggs - - 69.5 (0) Reggie Gilliam - - - Damien Harris - - - Deonte Harris - - - Dalton Kincaid - - 27.5 (0) Dawson Knox - - - Quintin Morris - - - Latavius Murray - - - Khalil Shakir - - - Trent Sherfield - - -

More Jets Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds C.J. Uzomah - - - Allen Lazard - - 38.5 (0) Aaron Rodgers 234.5 (0) - - Randall Cobb - - - Dalvin Cook - 47.5 (0) 11.5 (0) Tyler Conklin - - - Mecole Hardman - - - Michael Carter - - - Breece Hall - - - Garrett Wilson - - 69.5 (0) Jeremy Ruckert - - - Irvin Charles - - - Jason Brownlee - - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.