The Atlanta Falcons (0-0) face a fellow NFC South opponent when they host the Carolina Panthers (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

Panthers Insights (2022)

The Panthers racked up just 2.3 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Falcons gave up (22.7) last year.

The Panthers collected 55.9 fewer yards per game (306.2) than the Falcons allowed per contest (362.1) last season.

Last season Carolina ran for just 0.2 fewer yards (130) than Atlanta allowed per contest (130.2).

The Panthers turned the ball over four more times (21 total) than the Falcons forced turnovers (17) last season.

Panthers Away Performance (2022)

On the road, the Panthers scored 18.5 points per game and conceded 24.5. That was less than they scored overall (20.4), but more than they allowed (22).

The Panthers' average yards gained away from home (290) were lower than their overall average (306.2). But their average yards allowed away from home (359) were higher than overall (350.2).

Carolina's average yards passing away from home (168) was lower than its overall average (176.2). And its average yards allowed in road games (234.9) was higher than overall (227.5).

The Panthers' average yards rushing away from home (122) were lower than their overall average (130). But their average yards conceded in road games (124.1) were higher than overall (122.6).

The Panthers converted 34.4% of third downs away from home last year (2.7% higher than their overall average), and gave up 40.7% in away games (0.4% lower than overall).

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Atlanta - FOX 9/18/2023 New Orleans - ESPN 9/24/2023 at Seattle - CBS 10/1/2023 Minnesota - FOX

