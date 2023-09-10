Looking for Sunday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the best matchups of the day, which features Corbin Burnes drawing the start for the Brewers, and Gerrit Cole taking the ball for Yankees.

Keep scrolling to find the likely starting pitchers for every game on the schedule for September 10.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Marlins at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Steven Okert (3-1) to the hill as they face the Phillies, who will look to Ranger Suarez (2-6) when the teams play on Sunday.

MIA: Okert PHI: Suarez 56 (52.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (101.1 IP) 3.44 ERA 3.91 11.2 K/9 8.3

Mariners at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Bryce Miller (8-4) to the mound as they face the Rays, who will give the start to Zach Eflin (13-8) when the clubs play on Sunday.

SEA: Miller TB: Eflin 21 (112.2 IP) Games/IP 27 (155.2 IP) 3.83 ERA 3.47 8.1 K/9 9.1

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -135

-135 SEA Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7 runs

White Sox at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Jesse Scholtens (1-7) to the mound as they face the Tigers on Sunday.

CHW: Scholtens DET: TBD 23 (74 IP) Games/IP - 4.38 ERA - 5.8 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Tigers

DET Odds to Win: -135

-135 CHW Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9 runs

Brewers at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Burnes (9-8) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will give the start to Cole (13-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.

MIL: Burnes NYY: Cole 28 (171 IP) Games/IP 29 (180 IP) 3.63 ERA 2.90 9.2 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -135

-135 MIL Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7.5 runs

Pirates at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Luis Ortiz (4-4) to the bump as they face the Braves, who will look to Allan Winans (0-0) for the game between the teams on Sunday.

PIT: Ortiz ATL: Winans 14 (68 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 4.90 ERA - 6.4 K/9 -

Dodgers at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (12-4) to the mound as they take on the Nationals, who will look to Trevor Williams (6-9) when the teams play Sunday.

LAD: Kershaw WSH: Williams 21 (117.1 IP) Games/IP 27 (134.2 IP) 2.61 ERA 5.21 9.4 K/9 6.8

Orioles at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (5-3) to the mound as they face the Red Sox, who will give the start to Brayan Bello (11-8) when the clubs meet on Sunday.

BAL: Rodriguez BOS: Bello 19 (99 IP) Games/IP 24 (137 IP) 4.91 ERA 3.61 9.5 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -115

-115 BAL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 10 runs

Royals at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Cole Ragans (6-4) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will counter with Jose Berrios (9-10) when the teams meet Sunday.

KC: Ragans TOR: Berrios 25 (72 IP) Games/IP 28 (164 IP) 3.12 ERA 3.68 10.9 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Royals at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -190

-190 KC Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8.5 runs

Cardinals at Reds Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (7-10) to the hill as they face the Reds, who will hand the ball to Hunter Greene (3-6) for the game between the teams Sunday.

STL: Mikolas CIN: Greene 30 (171 IP) Games/IP 17 (85.1 IP) 4.63 ERA 4.75 6.0 K/9 12.0

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Reds

CIN Odds to Win: -115

-115 STL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 10 runs

Mets at Twins Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Tylor Megill (8-7) to the bump as they face the Twins, who will look to Pablo Lopez (10-7) when the clubs face off on Sunday.

NYM: Megill MIN: Lopez 21 (102.1 IP) Games/IP 28 (170.2 IP) 5.28 ERA 3.64 7.7 K/9 10.5

Vegas Odds for Mets at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -200

-200 NYM Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8.5 runs

Padres at Astros Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Matt Waldron (0-2) to the hill as they face the Astros, who will counter with J.P. France (10-5) for the matchup between the teams on Sunday.

SD: Waldron HOU: France 4 (19.1 IP) Games/IP 21 (121 IP) 5.12 ERA 3.72 6.5 K/9 6.8

Diamondbacks at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (1-8) to the hill as they play the Cubs, who will give the start to Kyle Hendricks (5-7) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.

ARI: Pfaadt CHC: Hendricks 15 (74.2 IP) Games/IP 20 (115.2 IP) 6.27 ERA 3.89 8.2 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -145

-145 ARI Odds to Win: +120

Athletics at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Luis Medina (3-8) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will hand the ball to Jon Gray (8-7) when the clubs face off Sunday.

OAK: Medina TEX: Gray 19 (90.2 IP) Games/IP 25 (142.2 IP) 5.46 ERA 3.66 8.6 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -250

-250 OAK Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 9 runs

Guardians at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (10-3) to the bump as they play the Angels, who will counter with Kenny Rosenberg (0-1) for the game between the clubs Sunday.

CLE: Bibee LAA: Rosenberg 23 (129.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (13 IP) 3.05 ERA 5.54 9.0 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Guardians at Angels

CLE Odds to Win: -190

-190 LAA Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 9 runs

Rockies at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Peter Lambert (3-6) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will give the start to Logan Webb (10-12) when the teams meet Sunday.

COL: Lambert SF: Webb 24 (82.1 IP) Games/IP 30 (193 IP) 5.03 ERA 3.54 7.5 K/9 8.3

