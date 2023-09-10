Looking to bet on which player will be the first to get into the end zone in the upcoming Week 1 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 PM ET? Bijan Robinson, at +550, is among the favorites to register the game's first TD. Continue reading for additional odds and insights.

Want to bet on who scores first in the Falcons-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Falcons vs. Panthers First TD Odds

Falcons Players First TD Odds Bijan Robinson +550 Drake London +800 Kyle Pitts +900 Panthers Players First TD Odds Miles Sanders +750 Adam Thielen +1100 Jonathan Mingo +1200

Which Team Will Score the First TD?

Falcons to Score First TD Panthers to Score First TD -155 +120

The Falcons played 17 games last season, registering the first TD in seven of them.

In those seven games in which Atlanta scored the first touchdown last season, three contests started with a passing touchdown, and four game began with a rushing score.

In terms of TDs per game, the Falcons averaged 2.2 touchdowns per contest last season (18th in NFL).

The Panthers played 17 games last season, scoring the first touchdown in nine of them.

Of those nine games where the Panthers scored the first touchdown last season, the air attack accounted for six TDs, and the running game found the end zone three times (six touchdowns came inside the red zone).

In terms of touchdowns per game, the Panthers averaged 2.1 touchdowns per contest last year (22nd in league).

Falcons vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Rep the Falcons or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.