Allan Winans will take the hill for the Atlanta Braves (92-49) on Sunday, September 10 against the Pittsburgh Pirates (66-76), who will counter with Luis Ortiz. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at Truist Park.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +220 moneyline odds. Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5). A 10-run total is listed for the matchup.

Braves vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (4-4, 4.90 ERA)

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Braves Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -278 +225 - 10 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -275 +220 Braves (-2.5) 10 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Wanting to put money on the Braves and Pirates matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-275), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Braves bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $13.64 back.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 127 times this season and won 84, or 66.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 9-5 (64.3%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 114 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (43%) in those games.

The Pirates have been listed as an underdog of +220 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Braves vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+125) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

