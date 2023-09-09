Wofford vs. William & Mary: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The William & Mary Tribe (1-0) play the Wofford Terriers (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field. The Tribe are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 20.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 52.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the William & Mary vs. Wofford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Wofford vs. William & Mary Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: FloSports
- City: Ribeira Grande, Portugal
- Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Wofford vs. William & Mary Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|William & Mary Moneyline
|Wofford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|William & Mary (-20.5)
|52.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|William & Mary (-20.5)
|52.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
Week 2 Odds
- Oklahoma State vs Arizona State
- Ole Miss vs Tulane
- Purdue vs Virginia Tech
- Texas A&M vs Miami (FL)
- Wisconsin vs Washington State
- Utah vs Baylor
- Charlotte vs Maryland
- Stanford vs USC
- Troy vs Kansas State
- UCF vs Boise State
- Nebraska vs Colorado
- Texas vs Alabama
- UNLV vs Michigan
- Notre Dame vs NC State
- Auburn vs Cal
- Oregon vs Texas Tech
- UCLA vs San Diego State
- Iowa vs Iowa State
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.