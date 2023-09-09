The William & Mary Tribe (1-0) and the Wofford Terriers (0-1) play at Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

William & Mary is averaging 34 points per game on offense (32nd in the FCS), and ranks 45th on defense with 24 points allowed per game. Wofford has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 10th-worst with 126 total yards per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, surrendering 491 total yards per contest (99th-ranked).

Below in this article, we give all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on FloSports.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Wofford vs. William & Mary Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Ribeira Grande, Portugal

Ribeira Grande, Portugal Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Wofford vs. William & Mary Key Statistics

Wofford William & Mary 126 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452 (28th) 491 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310 (45th) -1 (122nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 270 (12th) 127 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 182 (58th) 1 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Wofford Stats Leaders

Bryce Corriston has compiled 127 yards (127 yards per game) while completing 70.6% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass this season.

J.T. Smith Jr. is his team's leading rusher with two carries for 16 yards, or 16 per game.

Alec Holt is a key figure in this offense, with 5 rushing yards on one carries and 18 receiving yards (18 per game) on four catches

Tyler Parker has racked up 75 receiving yards on one catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Kyle Watkins' two grabs (on three targets) have netted him 14 yards (14 ypg).

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has been a dual threat for William & Mary so far this season. He has 182 passing yards, completing 63% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 57 yards (57 ypg) on six carries.

Bronson Yoder has racked up 124 yards on 20 carries while finding paydirt two times as a runner.

Malachi Imoh's 61 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted four times and has registered four receptions.

Martin Lucas has hauled in four receptions totaling 46 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Hollis Mathis' three grabs have yielded 37 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed William & Mary or Wofford gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.