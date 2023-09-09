South Carolina vs. Furman: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The South Carolina Gamecocks (0-1) host the FCS Furman Paladins on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks are favored, by 16.5 points. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the contest.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina vs. Furman matchup in this article.
South Carolina vs. Furman Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network+
- City: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
South Carolina vs. Furman Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Carolina Moneyline
|Furman Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Carolina (-16.5)
|52.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|South Carolina (-16.5)
|52.5
|-950
|+625
|FanDuel
|South Carolina (-16.5)
|53.5
|-880
|+580
South Carolina vs. Furman Betting Trends
South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the SEC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
