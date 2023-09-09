The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-1) play an FCS opponent, the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-2) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 22nd-worst in the FBS (39 points allowed per game), Georgia Tech has had more success offensively, ranking 60th in the FBS by putting up 34 points per game. South Carolina State ranks 17th-worst in points per game (5), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 57th in the FCS with 30.5 points ceded per contest.

South Carolina State vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field

South Carolina State vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

South Carolina State Georgia Tech 184.5 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 488 (41st) 422 (120th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474 (102nd) 123.5 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175 (51st) 61 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 313 (27th) 1 (88th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (83rd) 2 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Andre Washington Jr. has thrown for 63 yards on 35% passing this season. He's also rushed for 36 yards .

Jawarn Howell has run for 82 yards on 26 carries so far this year.

Kacy Fields has run for 57 yards across 12 attempts.

Keshawn Toney paces his team with 51 receiving yards on four receptions with one touchdown.

Jordan Smith has recorded 46 receiving yards (23 yards per game) on four receptions.

Jaylin Linder's one target has resulted in one catch for 10 yards.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King leads Georgia Tech with 313 yards (313 ypg) on 19-of-32 passing with three touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 53 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Trevion Cooley has racked up 52 yards on nine attempts, scoring two times.

Malik Rutherford has hauled in five receptions for 85 yards (85 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Chase Lane has caught three passes for 69 yards (69 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jamal Haynes has a total of 56 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four throws.

