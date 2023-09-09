The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-1) will look to upset the No. 15 Oregon Ducks (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Ducks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 66.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. Texas Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lubbock, Texas
  • Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Oregon vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon (-6.5) 66.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Oregon (-6.5) 66.5 -265 +215 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Oregon (-6.5) 66.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tipico Oregon (-6.5) - -260 +210 Bet on this game with Tipico

Week 2 Odds

Oregon vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Oregon & Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon
To Win the Pac-12 +350 Bet $100 to win $350
Texas Tech
To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000
To Win the Big 12 +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

