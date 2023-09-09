Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Oregon vs. Texas Tech Game – Saturday, September 9
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (1-0) will clash with the Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-1) at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.
When and Where is Oregon vs. Texas Tech?
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Oregon 34, Texas Tech 29
- The Ducks have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.
- Texas Tech will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
- The Red Raiders have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +200.
- The Ducks have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Texas Tech (+6.5)
- Texas Tech is winless against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (68.5)
- Together, the two teams combine for 114 points per game, 45.5 points more than the total of 68.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
Oregon
Texas Tech
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|50.5
|50.5
|Implied Total AVG
|32
|32
|ATS Record
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
