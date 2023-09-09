The South Carolina Gamecocks (0-1) host the FCS Furman Paladins on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks are favored by 16.5 points in the contest. The point total is set at 52.5 for the outing.

From an offensive standpoint, South Carolina ranks 101st in the FBS with 17.0 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 95th in points allowed (437.0 points allowed per contest). With 384.0 total yards per game on offense, Furman ranks 40th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 38th, allowing 291.0 total yards per game.

Furman vs. South Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

South Carolina vs Furman Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Carolina -16.5 -115 -115 52.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Furman Betting Records & Stats

Furman went 7-3-0 ATS last year.

The Paladins won their only game last season when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

Furman and its opponent combined to go over the point total three out of 10 times last year.

Furman was an underdog three times last season and won three of those games.

Last season, Furman won eight of its 10 games, or 80%, when it was the underdog by at least on the moneyline.

Furman Stats Leaders

To go along with his 1,754 passing yards and 65.8% completion percentage last season, Tyler Huff connected on 12 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

In addition to the stats he posted through the air, Huff added 572 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

As part of the ground game, Dominic Roberto rushed for 1,117 yards and 11 touchdowns on 5.7 YPC.

The passing game was also helped by the receiving ability of Roberto, who caught 10 balls (on 11 targets) for 136 yards and one touchdown.

In 13 games last year, Ryan Miller converted 71 targets into 68 receptions, 731 yards and 10 touchdowns.

As an important piece of the offense, Joshua Harris tallied 565 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 40 receptions.

With 14 tackles and four interceptions in 13 games, Hugh Ryan was a key contributor on defense.

Alex Maier was on the field for 13 games, recording 11 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and four sacks.

Bryce McCormick played in 13 games and registered 17 tackles and three sacks.

An important player on defense, Kam Brinson had one interception to go with 15 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one pass defended.

