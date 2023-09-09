In the game between the Colorado Buffaloes and Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, September 9 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Buffaloes to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Colorado vs. Nebraska Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado (-3) Under (58.5) Colorado 38, Nebraska 18

Week 2 Predictions

Colorado Betting Info (2023)

The Buffaloes have a 60.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Buffaloes are unbeaten against the spread this year.

The Buffaloes and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

The total for this game is 58.5, 5.0 points fewer than the average total in Colorado games thus far this season.

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

The Cornhuskers have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cornhuskers is 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

Nebraska is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year.

The Cornhuskers have not gone over a point total in one games with a set over/under.

The average over/under for Nebraska games this year is 15.5 fewer points than the point total of 58.5 in this outing.

Buffaloes vs. Cornhuskers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colorado 45.0 42.0 -- -- 45.0 42.0 Nebraska 10.0 13.0 -- -- 10.0 13.0

