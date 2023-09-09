Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1) play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The Chanticleers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 58 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State matchup.
Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Coastal Carolina (-13.5)
|58
|-550
|+400
|DraftKings
|Coastal Carolina (-13.5)
|58.5
|-535
|+400
|FanDuel
|Coastal Carolina (-13.5)
|58.5
|-580
|+420
|Tipico
|Coastal Carolina (-13)
|-
|-525
|+390
Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends
- Coastal Carolina has won all one of its games against the spread this season.
- Jacksonville State has covered once in one chances against the spread this year.
Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+600
|Bet $100 to win $600
