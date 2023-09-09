The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1) host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-0) at Brooks Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Coastal Carolina is compiling 345 yards per game on offense, which ranks 91st in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Chanticleers rank 99th, surrendering 417 yards per game. Jacksonville State ranks 36th in the FBS with 33 points per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 11th-best by giving up only 8.5 points per game.

Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Key Statistics

Coastal Carolina Jacksonville State 345 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.5 (10th) 417 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284 (106th) 56 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.5 (19th) 289 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 97 (110th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (1st)

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has 271 passing yards for Coastal Carolina, completing 64.3% of his passes and throwing one touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Reese White, has carried the ball eight times for 21 yards (21 per game).

This season, Jared Brown has carried the ball two times for 15 yards (15 per game), while also racking up 31 yards through the air .

Sam Pinckney's 139 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has registered nine catches and one touchdown.

Kyre Duplessis has compiled one catch for 25 yards, an average of 25 yards per game.

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Logan Smothers leads Jacksonville State with 127 yards on 13-of-17 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 46 rushing yards (23 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Malik Jackson has run for 176 yards on 25 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Ron Wiggins is a key figure in this offense, with 121 rushing yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns and 38 receiving yards (19 per game) on four catches

Jamarye Joiner has racked up 35 receiving yards (17.5 yards per game) on three receptions.

Sterling Galban's three catches (on four targets) have netted him 33 yards (16.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

