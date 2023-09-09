Citadel vs. Campbell Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 9, when the Campbell Fighting Camels and Citadel Bulldogs square off at 3:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Fighting Camels. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Citadel vs. Campbell Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Campbell (-6.6)
|50
|Campbell 28, Citadel 22
Campbell Betting Info (2023)
- The Fighting Camels have put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Fighting Camels have hit the over in one of one games with a set total (100%).
Bulldogs vs. Fighting Camels 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Citadel
|0
|34
|--
|--
|0
|34
|Campbell
|24
|34
|24
|34
|--
|--
