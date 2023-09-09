The Atlanta Braves (92-48) will look to Austin Riley, on a two-game homer streak, against the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-76) at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday, at Truist Park.

The Braves will give the ball to Dylan Dodd and the Pirates will turn to Johan Oviedo (8-14, 4.27 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (8-14, 4.27 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Braves Injury Report
Braves vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
Braves vs Pirates Player Props

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Dodd

  • Dodd will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
  • The 25-year-old left-hander will make his MLB debut.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

  • Oviedo (8-14) takes the mound first for the Pirates in his 29th start of the season. He's put together a 4.27 ERA in 158 2/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.27, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season. Opposing batters have a .229 batting average against him.
  • Oviedo heads into this game with 13 quality starts under his belt this season.
  • Oviedo enters this game with 21 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
  • He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 28 appearances this season.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 40th, 1.310 WHIP ranks 39th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 40th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.