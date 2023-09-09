Held from September 7-9, Andrea Lee is set to compete in the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Looking to bet on Lee at the Kroger Queen City Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2500 to pick up the win this weekend.

Andrea Lee Insights

Lee has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed her day bogey-free four times and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has posted a top-five score in one of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over her last 18 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 12 occasions.

Lee has finished in the top 20 four times in her past five events, and as high as the top 10 in three.

Lee has finished with a better-than-average score in four of her past five tournaments.

Lee has a top-20 finish in four consecutive events.

Lee will try to prolong her streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 20 -6 278 1 16 3 7 $1.1M

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

Lee last competed at this event in 2022 and finished fifth.

This event will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,515 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Kenwood Country Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -5 per tournament.

The average course Lee has played in the past year (6,554 yards) is 39 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,515).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, with an average of par to finish in the 24th percentile of competitors.

Her 3.65-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was strong, putting her in the 99th percentile of the field.

Lee shot better than just 30% of the competitors at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.68.

Lee shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Lee carded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.1).

Lee's 15 birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were more than the field average of 5.5.

In that last competition, Lee's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse one time (the field's average was worse, at 4.7).

Lee ended the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on four of 16 par-5s, fewer than the field average, 4.6.

On the 16 par-5s at the Portland Classic, Lee carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.9).

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

