Travis d'Arnaud vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Travis d'Arnaud (.316 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is batting .243 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 55.9% of his 59 games this season, d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 59), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- d'Arnaud has driven home a run in 23 games this season (39.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 40.7% of his games this year (24 of 59), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.1%) he has scored more than once.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|33
|.211
|AVG
|.266
|.287
|OBP
|.309
|.456
|SLG
|.438
|10
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|17
|17/10
|K/BB
|32/7
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his 29th of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.93 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.93), 34th in WHIP (1.255), and 13th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
