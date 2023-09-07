After amassing 45.7 fantasy points last season (95th among WRs), Laviska Shenault Jr. has an ADP of 303rd overall (103rd at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his stats and projections to find out.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 45.70 33.12 - Overall Rank 250 323 303 Position Rank 96 119 103

Laviska Shenault Jr. 2022 Stats

Shenault tallied 272 receiving yards on 27 catches with one score last year. He posted 16.0 yards per game (on 32 targets).

In his best performance last season -- Week 3 versus the New Orleans Saints -- Shenault accumulated 15.0 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 90 yards and one touchdown.

Laviska Shenault Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Saints 15.0 2 2 90 1 Week 4 Cardinals 0.0 0 0 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Falcons 2.6 6 5 26 0 Week 9 @Bengals 0.6 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 11.9 4 3 17 0 Week 11 @Ravens 0.7 4 4 7 0 Week 12 Broncos 2.1 2 2 19 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 3.8 4 4 31 0 Week 15 Steelers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Lions 5.3 3 3 53 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 2.0 3 2 13 0 Week 18 @Saints 0.9 1 1 8 0

