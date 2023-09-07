With an ADP that ranks him 52nd at his position (190th overall), Chuba Hubbard has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 73.7 fantasy points, which ranked him 45th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Carolina Panthers RB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Chuba Hubbard Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 73.70 92.84 - Overall Rank 177 146 190 Position Rank 44 47 52

Chuba Hubbard 2022 Stats

Hubbard totaled 466 yards rushing on 95 attempts (27.4 yards per game), with two TDs, last season.

Hubbard picked up 15.9 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 74 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 25 yards -- in Week 14 versus the Seattle Seahawks, which was his best game last season.

Hubbard accumulated 0.3 fantasy points -- 1 carry, 3 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.

Chuba Hubbard 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Browns 0.3 1 3 0 0 Week 3 Saints 2.5 3 25 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 0.7 2 6 0 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 13.3 9 63 1 0 Week 10 Falcons 1.4 5 14 0 0 Week 11 @Ravens 2.5 4 0 0 0 Week 12 Broncos 6.5 17 65 0 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 15.9 14 74 1 0 Week 15 Steelers 6.7 4 10 0 0 Week 16 Lions 12.5 12 125 0 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 6.5 3 12 0 0 Week 18 @Saints 6.9 21 69 0 0

