Adam Thielen is being drafted as the 56th wide receiver off the board in summer drafts after he generated 110.0 fantasy points last season (35th at his position). For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Carolina Panthers WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Adam Thielen Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 110.00 92.44 - Overall Rank 120 150 140 Position Rank 35 52 56

Adam Thielen 2022 Stats

Last year, Thielen was targeted 107 times and grabbed 70 passes for 716 yards (42.1 yards per game), the highest total on the current Panthers roster, and scored six touchdowns.

In his best game last season, Thielen picked up 12.5 fantasy points -- via seven receptions, 65 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 14 versus the Detroit Lions.

In Week 16 against the New York Giants, Thielen finished with a season-low 0.6 fantasy points, via these numbers: one reception, six yards, on five targets.

Adam Thielen 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 3.6 4 3 36 0 Week 2 @Eagles 5.2 7 4 52 0 Week 3 Lions 12.1 8 6 61 1 Week 4 @Saints 7.2 9 8 72 0 Week 5 Bears 2.7 7 4 27 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 11.6 8 4 36 1 Week 8 Cardinals 6.7 7 6 67 0 Week 9 @Commanders 6.7 7 3 67 0 Week 10 @Bills 4.9 7 5 49 0 Week 11 Cowboys 2.5 3 2 25 0 Week 12 Patriots 12.1 10 9 61 1 Week 13 Jets 2.7 6 2 27 0 Week 14 @Lions 12.5 8 7 65 1 Week 15 Colts 10.1 4 3 41 1 Week 16 Giants 0.6 5 1 6 0 Week 17 @Packers 1.6 4 1 16 0 Week 18 @Bears 7.2 3 2 8 1 Wild Card Giants 5.0 4 3 50 0

