The Seattle Storm (11-26) will look to Jewell Loyd (24.3 points per game, first in WNBA) when they attempt to take down Rhyne Howard (17.5, 14th) and the Atlanta Dream (17-20) on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Storm matchup.

Dream vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE

NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Dream have won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

The Storm have covered 18 times in 36 matchups with a spread this year.

Atlanta is 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Seattle is 7-5 ATS this year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

In the Dream's 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Storm games have hit the over 17 out of 36 times this year.

