Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Nolan Arenado and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Truist Park on Wednesday, starting at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Strider Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (16-4) for his 28th start of the season.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 16 of them.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

The 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.62), sixth in WHIP (1.054), and first in K/9 (13.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Aug. 31 6.0 4 4 4 9 2 at Giants Aug. 25 7.0 3 1 1 9 1 vs. Giants Aug. 18 7.0 1 0 0 10 1 at Mets Aug. 12 7.0 3 0 0 6 4 at Pirates Aug. 7 2.2 5 6 6 3 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 184 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 32 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 86 runs with 63 stolen bases.

He has a .332/.413/.573 slash line so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 5 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 at Dodgers Aug. 31 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 24 doubles, three triples, 45 home runs, 88 walks and 114 RBI (138 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .266/.373/.584 on the year.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .143 with two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Dodgers Sep. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 1 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 138 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 37 walks and 87 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.320/.479 on the season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 26 doubles, 22 home runs, 73 walks and 71 RBI (144 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He's slashed .275/.365/.451 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

