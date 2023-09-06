Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (90-47) and the St. Louis Cardinals (60-78) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 7:20 PM on September 6.

The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (16-4) for the Braves and Dakota Hudson (5-1) for the Cardinals.

Braves vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 7-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Braves have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have won 82, or 66.7%, of the 123 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has entered five games this season favored by -300 or more and is 3-2 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Atlanta leads MLB with 795 runs scored this season.

The Braves' 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule